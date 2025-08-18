Before Shiv Nadar became India’s IT oracle – before the billion-dollar valuations, the Nasdaq listing and the nation-shaping philanthropy – he was just a 22-year-old engineer on the shop floor of Cooper Engineering Ltd in Pune. His toolkit? A degree in electrical engineering, a relentless curiosity, and the quiet conviction that he wasn’t built for routine.

The year was 1967. The job? Industrial engineer. The mission? Survive the nine-to-five grind without falling asleep at the console. “It was monotonous,” Nadar later admitted. “But it taught me something important – I didn’t want to do this forever.”

Fair enough. He didn’t.

After a brief stint at Delhi Cloth Mills (DCM), where he joined the calculator division, Nadar met the collaborators who would help launch one of India’s most iconic tech companies. In 1976, with just ₹187,000 in capital and an office smaller than most modern-day cubicles, they founded HCL – Hindustan Computers Limited.

Their first product? A homegrown microcomputer, developed years before IBM would enter the Indian market. It wasn’t slick. But it worked. And it changed everything.

Hustle before hype

Before HCL became a tech powerhouse, Nadar was running a side business selling digital calculators through a company called Microcomp. He wasn’t trying to disrupt the market – he was trying to fund a vision. And it worked. What began as a workaround became the backbone of one of India’s first technology revolutions.

That grounding in engineering – the precision, the systems thinking, the industrial discipline – never left him. Nadar built like an engineer, scaled like a strategist, and led like someone who knew the real power of ideas.

The quiet billionaire

Fast forward to 2025, and Shiv Nadar isn’t just a tech founder – he’s a movement. HCL Technologies is now a $50+ billion company with 220,000+ employees across 60 countries. But he rarely talks about that.

He’d rather talk about education.

Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, he’s committed over $1 billion to transforming India’s education system – from building rural boarding schools like VidyaGyan to founding one of India’s top-ranked private universities. Legacy, for Nadar, isn’t just about building machines. It’s about building minds.

The takeaway?

Nadar’s career didn’t begin in a corner office. It started with a soldering iron and a choice – to leave security behind and chase something bigger.

His lesson?

“Every big idea begins as a small, uncomfortable decision.” Translation: If your job feels too safe, you’re probably not dreaming big enough.