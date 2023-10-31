Against the backdrop of spectacular desert views and futuristic cityscapes, businesses in Dubai have emerged as economic powerhouse, redefining the skyline and urban lifestyle. However, beyond the glamorous façade, is a hidden gem – sustainability. A beacon for entrepreneurs and innovators, Dubai is known for its vision of a growing and dynamic business environment.

The vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been the driving force behind Dubai’s emergence as an international trade hub and a leader in today’s economic and commercial landscape. For all companies operating in the emirate, Dubai provides advanced infrastructure, a flexible and effective regulatory framework, and world-class services that ensure sustainability and growth – distinctly demonstrated by the Grow from Dubai initiative.

About the Grow from Dubai initiative

The Grow from Dubai initiative is fully supported by the Dubai government and facilitates entrepreneurs, startups, and tech companies with a comprehensive ecosystem of resources for establishing and growing their businesses in Dubai. By creating an ecosystem of partners, it also provides a platform for customers and businesses to benefit from each other’s offerings.

Dubai’s efforts in integrating sustainability strategies

In its capacity as one of the world’s leading business regions, with over 30,146 member companies, the government of Dubai is committed to supporting the region’s long-term sustainability and net zero objectives. It is a significant responsibility, and an even greater opportunity, for businesses operating in Dubai as well as for the planet and, most importantly, for the future.

Throughout the city, there are businesses dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and society, from renewable energy companies to eco-friendly hotels. In addition to making a difference, these businesses are also reaping the benefits of their sustainable practices.

“As part of the UAE’s commitment toward net zero emissions by 2050, and as the host of the 28th Conference of the Parties in 2023, all organisations in Dubai will play an active role in accelerating efforts and mobilising capital and stakeholders to represent the region as a global leader in sustainability. We strive to foster a sustainable environment through a series of strategic development strategies, with a special focus on people and society,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared.

Historically, the UAE was already a major hub for international trade and cultural crossroads. Today, in fast-paced Dubai, sustainability and corporate social responsibility are not just a gesture; it’s a commitment to building a better, more sustainable future.

By engaging in philanthropy, sustainable building and community development, the UAE government and business leaders empower Dubai in more ways than one. While redefining skylines and cityscapes, they are also paving the way for a brighter future for all those who call this remarkable emirate home.