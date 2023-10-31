From its modest start in 2019 with just 9 employees in a small villa in Ajman, Tafaseel BPO has undergone a phenomenal transformation. Under the guidance of Ahmed Khbeer, CEO and Partner, the company has grown to employ over 1,000 professionals across six state-of-the-art facilities in the UAE, Egypt, and KSA.

This remarkable growth trajectory has positioned Tafaseel BPO as a leader in the MENA region and earned Khbeer the prestigious MENA CEO of the Year Award. Khbeer’s leadership style is characterized by modesty, dedication, and a clear vision for success. He has been instrumental in shaping the company’s journey in the BPO industry, guiding the team towards excellence and positioning Tafaseel BPO as a regional leader. Khbeer’s ability to inspire his team has been pivotal, and his commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed.

Winning the MENA CEO of the Year Award is a reflection of Khbeer’s effective leadership and the collaborative efforts of the entire Tafaseel BPO team. Khbeer views this award as a collective achievement, stating, “This award is a recognition of our whole team’s effort. We’ve worked hard to be leaders in our field, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence.”

Under Khbeer’s leadership, Tafaseel BPO has expanded significantly, establishing a strong presence across the MENA region with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE. His vision for growth and commitment to delivering tailored BPO solutions have been key drivers of the company’s success.

Sustainability is a core value at Tafaseel BPO, and this commitment is evident in the company’s actions. Celebrating the employment of 1,000 professionals, the company planted 1,000 trees, showcasing their dedication to responsible and sustainable business practices.

Tafaseel BPO is renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation

A significant part of Tafaseel BPO’s future strategy involves plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2025. This strategic move is anticipated to provide the necessary financial resources to enhance their technological capabilities, broaden their service offerings, and serve an even more diverse clientele.

Additionally, Khbeer is spearheading expansion plans to global markets, including the USA, Canada, India, the Philippines, Cyprus, Jordan, and South Africa, aiming to establish Tafaseel BPO as a global player in the BPO industry.

From its beginnings as a small startup to its current status as a leading company in the MENA BPO landscape, Tafaseel BPO’s growth story is a testament to Khbeer’s humble yet effective leadership and the company’s impressive achievements. With a clear vision for the future, Khbeer is steering Tafaseel BPO towards continued success, innovation, and global expansion, ensuring a bright and prosperous future for the company.

About Tafaseel BPO

Tafaseel BPO is the UAE’s largest homegrown Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company. With an illustrious track record serving Fortune 500 companies and esteemed government institutions, Tafaseel BPO is renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. The company’s diverse talent pool and comprehensive range of services ensure clients receive exceptional solutions and experience accelerated growth.