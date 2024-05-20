What is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s ambitious 2040 Vision and how does Decisive Zone align with this?

Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, Vision 2040 aims to diversify Dubai’s economy and enrich its cultural landscape. This strategic evolution is poised to catalyse investments across multiple sectors, stimulate real estate demand, and present lucrative opportunities for investors and developers seeking to engage with Dubai’s dynamic growth trajectory.

Upon the establishment of Decisive Zone in 2019 and subsequent expansion during Covid-19, our firm has remained steadfastly aligned with this visionary agenda. Sheikh Mohammed’s aspiration to increase Dubai’s population from 3.3 million to 7.8 million by 2040 represents an unprecedented growth trajectory that sets a benchmark in global development. Guided by this ambitious vision, our mission is to support investors and business leaders in their endeavours, facilitating the creation of employment opportunities and contributing to Dubai’s flourishing economy.

How has the Golden Visa programme significantly contributed to growth in Dubai?

Since its launch approximately five years ago, the Golden Visa has emerged as an even more compelling option post-Covid-19, attracting high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and investors to Dubai. This influx of foreign investment has not only bolstered economic growth across various sectors of Dubai, including hospitality, F&B, and tourism but has also contributed to job creation and development within the real estate industry. This has been instrumental in the UAE’s transformation into a global hub.

The exceptional appeal of the Golden Visa lies in its capacity to attract long-term investors without the hassle of frequent renewals, aligning seamlessly with the visionary directives set forth by Sheikh Mohammed. By actively promoting a business-friendly environment, the UAE continues to position itself as an inviting destination for international enterprises. Furthermore, the influx of students from reputable academic institutions or with outstanding academic achievements also plays a key role in job creation and economic expansion across the hospitality, educational, and healthcare sectors.

The categories for the Golden Visa have expanded. What are these main categories now?

There are four primary categories of the Golden Visa programme. The first category includes real estate investors who are purchasing a property for $545,000 (AED2m), including off-plan properties that are not yet completed. If the individual has a sales purchase agreement in place, they are eligible for the Golden Visa. Also, recently the down payment requirement of $272,000 (AED1m) which was previously a prerequisite for the Golden Visa, has been removed.

The second category encompasses skilled employees such as doctors, nurses, software developers, engineers, and chartered accountants. These professionals, who have demonstrated their skills and qualifications, are eligible for the Golden Visa as the government aims to attract and retain talent in the country.

The third category pertains to employees earning a salary of $8,100 (AED30,000) or more, representing around 7-8 percent of the population. This category is particularly attractive to many individuals seeking eligibility for the Golden Visa. The fourth category is reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to culture and media, such as those who have worked in Hollywood or Bollywood or have a sizable following

on social media platforms.

Decisive Zone provides highly personalised business setup services to corporate clients and individuals who are setting up their companies, branches or subsidiaries in the UAE

Can you provide a detailed overview of the tailored services Decisive Zone offers to corporate clients and individuals looking to establish their companies in the UAE?

In 2019, we initiated a concept that encourages businesses to prioritise revenue-generating activities. Our focus is on streamlining your business operations and overseeing all administrative tasks. Our process typically begins by assisting with obtaining the essential trade license, which serves as the foundational step in launching any business in the UAE.

Subsequently, we facilitate the establishment of a corporate bank account and address Value Added Tax (VAT) compliance, which was introduced in 2018 by The Federal Tax Authority (FTA). In addition, we now provide support for corporate taxation matters.

Our comprehensive services encompass all administrative responsibilities, including accounting, tax obligations, and more, thereby allowing you to concentrate on advancing your business goals. A fundamental principle guiding our approach is that we hold your hand throughout the journey of your business. This commitment includes managing the renewal processes for your visas, and licenses, and facilitating family visa arrangements, including insurance, if necessary.

At Decisive Zone, we serve as a one-stop solution for business professionals, enabling them to dedicate their attention to business growth while entrusting us with all other aspects of business management. We don’t guide but we lead them to help them be legal in the UAE. For example, if you have any idea of creating a payment service provider in the country, we will help you focus on it. Ultimately, we are making business seamless in Dubai.

What are the different types of businesses that can be launched in Dubai?

There are three distinct types of business setups available, starting with a mainland business. Businesses such as retail shops, barber shops, boutiques, or cafes that cater to end-users in the UAE necessitate establishment in mainland Dubai and require physical presence within the UAE.

The second type of business structure is the free zone business, with over 50 free zones available in the UAE. Opting to operate within a free zone is essential for individuals looking to establish a presence in Dubai or conduct business globally.

For instance, if engaging in a trading business involving the procurement of goods from China for supply to Africa, our recommendation would be Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the flagship free zone of DP World and the largest customs bonded area in the Middle East. We assist our clients in selecting the most suitable free zone based on their unique business requirements.

The third business model is offshore, ideal for individuals seeking to build wealth without requiring a UAE residence visa. For instance, if conducting business from India to Africa without a physical presence in the Middle East but necessitating certain banking requirements, an offshore setup is recommended.

This cost-effective model has gained popularity, evident from the increase in offshore business formations from five to six per month five years ago to 20-30 per month presently. The growth is attributed to the appeal of Dubai’s real estate market, with many investors purchasing properties for investment purposes or rental income.

With safety, security, and ease of banking, Dubai has ranked among the top five cities in the world. How do you feel this has made Dubai an even more attractive option for investors?

The recent removal of the UAE from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, following significant reform progress, has enhanced confidence among investors. This development is expected to result in a rise in sustainable capital inflows, foreign direct investment, and portfolio flows.

This milestone also reinforces the nation’s global financial standing and positions the UAE as an increasingly appealing commercial hub on the global stage. Consequently, Dubai has become even more attractive for businesses worldwide and the Golden Visa programme has further enhanced its appeal.

What other services does Decisive Zone offer clients?

We provide business services which are business setup, taxation, accounting, managing books, and helping with tax compliance laws in the UAE. In May 2024, we launched Decisive Homes, a boutique real estate company catering to very high-net-worth individuals who are already our clients.

We started with three employees and now have over 200. Because of our clients’ requirements, we cater in detail to our clients. At least 12-15 employees are required to input their professional expertise to carve out the correct business trajectory for the client.

Our experts include business set-up advisors who are the first people the clients meet. Then we have client relationship managers who help with all of the paperwork, for example, Ejari, which many individuals coming from the US and Canadians are unaware of. On the back end, we have an administration that does all of the paperwork; we have a taxation expert as well as a CFO who looks after each client to guide what’s required for their business, to name a few.

Aside from the Golden Visa programme, how does Decisive Zone differentiate itself?

Decisive Zone prides itself on delivering comprehensive support to clients that extends far beyond the initial establishment of the company. The company is now ISO-certified for Quality Management Systems. We offer a range of ongoing services, including accounting, marketing, HR, bookkeeping, tax, audit management, and strategic business development, to drive success and foster growth for our clientele.

Since our inception in 2019, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to transparency, ensuring that all our clients are fully informed and empowered to make strategic decisions.

Decisive Zone has experienced substantial growth in the last five years, now boasting a valuation of over $27m (AED100m). Maintaining a consistent presence among the top three similar businesses in Dubai, demonstrating its success and impact within the industry.

We have earned a place on the platinum list for all free zones in the UAE and have garnered accolades for the quality of our services from our clients. What began with three experts in 2019 has now evolved into a team of over 200 professionals serving more than 6,000 active clients. Central to our approach is a deep understanding of each client’s unique requirements. By meticulously identifying and analysing our client’s needs, we can offer tailored solutions that encompass every aspect from inception to completion.

Unlike many firms, we consolidate all requisite services, including trade licenses, visas, VAT compliance, into a single invoice for the entire year, providing detailed itemisation and clarity to our clients, thus facilitating informed budgeting.

Our commitment to transparency, coupled with personalised consulting services tailored to individual jurisdictional needs, sets us apart in the industry. We place a strong emphasis on assisting clients in determining the optimal business activities for their licenses and subsequently guiding them through a step-by-step setup process with well-defined timelines. Furthermore, we offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee, ensuring the satisfaction of our clients.

At the core of our success is a relentless focus on customer service; we avoid a cookie-cutter approach, instead, prioritising bespoke solutions that have garnered ratings of 4.6 to 4.7 across Google reviews. Our transparent pricing, commitment to service excellence, and adherence to timelines have established us as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable support in the UAE.

Dubai’s reputation as a secure and safe business environment continues to attract interest from global businesses. Decisive Zone stands ready to assist businesses in establishing a seamless presence in Dubai, leveraging the city’s burgeoning reputation as a preferred destination for international investment.