In a breathtaking global spectacle, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island celebrated the announcement of Disney Theme Park Resort with an epic live show, featuring record-breaking 9,000 drones, a symphony of fireworks and star-studded live performance lineup that left the crowd speechless.

In a night that redefined grandeur, The Walt Disney Company and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations, officially announced plans to bring Disney’s most advanced theme park resort to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This historic global milestone marks Disney’s seventh theme park destination worldwide, and its first ever in the Middle East.

But it wasn’t just the announcement that made history. It was how it was announced.

Under a sky illuminated by over 9,000 choreographed drones and breathtaking fireworks, Yas Island transformed into the stage for what is now being hailed as the most spectacular announcement show the region has ever witnessed. The waterfront came alive with a once-in-a-lifetime performance featuring a world-class lineup: piano virtuoso Lang Lang, West End powerhouse Kerry Ellis, rising classical star Sonya Balsara, and beloved Emirati icon Rashed Alnuaimi.

This glittering celebration attracted global celebrities including Tyrese Gibson, Naomi Campbell, Nancy Ajram, Chiara Ferragni, and Ed Westwick, dignitaries, and media powerhouses, all converging to witness the unveiling of what promises to be a game-changing chapter in Disney’s legacy, and in the evolution of Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment.

Slated to blend the timeless magic of Disney with cutting-edge technology and contemporary architecture, the new resort is a bold step into the future, where storytelling meets state-of-the-art innovation.

This is not just an announcement. This is a global entertainment moment that will be remembered for decades.