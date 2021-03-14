Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery: Ethereal, feminine, and thoroughly modern

“It’s important to me that my jewellery is not just beautiful, but empowering to women of all backgrounds,” says Her Highness Sheikha Sana Al Maktoum. The jewellery designer, an Emirati royal, has launched a contemporary high jewellery collection that seeks to be the sparkling foundation for a personal mission to support women in society.

Her Highness Sheikha Sana revealed the inspiration behind her debut collection entitled My Treasure, to an exclusive audience of media invited behind the royal palace walls for the very first time.

Her Highness revealed that the initial concept for the collection, which features butterflies, some of which ‘flutter’ thanks to special settings that allow for movement, was her own grandmother, a woman of strength and purpose whose strong character inspired the women around her.

“My late grandmother was herself an avid jewellery collector and always so supportive of my creativity. To this day I feel her presence always fluttering around me. I consider her my ‘guardian butterfly,’” says the Sheikha, who is a certified gemologist and designer.

Sheikha Sana founded “Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery” in 2020 at the age of 21. Her vision is to create beautiful, high quality jewellery pieces, that empower women to look and feel their very best. Her style is ethereal, feminine, and thoroughly modern.

The 13 pieces feature ethically sourced diamonds, alongside pink, yellow or blue sapphires, and encased in white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold. Some butterflies are captured at rest, while others quiver on the wearer, using the enchanting “en tremblant” technique.

“A butterfly is ever transforming, and as a jewellery designer, and as a woman, I feel I too am very much evolving,” says Sheikha Sana, who also revealed, a greater vision to use the fledgling jewellery brand as a platform to create positive change for women and children through education-related charity partnerships.

Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery can be found on Instagram.

See @sanaalmaktoumofficial