What ultra-triathletes can teach CEOs about performance

“The hardest parts of my ultra-triathlon was at the very start, during the early-morning swim, when we had thick fog and the kayaker couldn’t see the way. At that time a million worries came into my head. We were losing time and things weren’t going as planned. But I forced myself to control my mind to think that I would finish that swim no matter what. The second moment was around 40 kilometres into the run on day three, I started to feel weak and extremely tired. The other runners were looking good. I had to switch my brain off, adjust my nutrition and hydration, and after sometime I started to feel ok again,” says edurance expert Joao Arteche of his recent limit-defying ultra-endurance challenge.

It’s somewhat encouraging to us mere mortals to know that even the head coach at endurance-expert fitness group BR Performance, and arguably one of the best multi-discipline sportsmen and triathlete experts in the region, has his wobbles.

Arteche undertook more than 10 hours of constant physical activity each day for three days between February 17 and 19, 2021 in aid of the UAE Man Challenge, the brainchild of Arteche and his business partner Tommaso Cartacci. The UAE Man Challenge involved swimming 34 kilometres, the equivalent of the UK Channel, followed immediately the next day by cycling 8,849 metres up Jebel Jais, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest, and then finally running 100 kilometres of tough mountain trail on day three.

The Brazilian national, who has lived in the UAE for 12 years, completed each activity in ‘adventure emirate’ Ras Al Khaimah, with a two-fold purpose at the heart of his mission: to raise money for local sports charity, Heroes of Hope, while shining a spotlight on the many benefits that sports brings to participants, and the many opportunities to practice them in the UAE.

Anyone who has experienced the sweet taste of victory from overcoming a challenge, be it in the boardroom, at home or in the final kilometres of a race, will understand – at least a little bit –what drives otherwise seemingly ordinary men and women to push themselves to the limits of their physical endurance. And the benefits go far beyond the feel-good rush of endorphins at achieving success, says Arteche.

“Training yourself to be disciplined in an endurance sport is a powerhouse move for almost every other aspect of your life. People benefit from sports in terms of health and strength. People become more active and productive,” says the 40-year old head coach and trainer. “The other aspect is the physiological benefit, where we see people becoming more confident, happier, resilient and motivated to find new challenges. Sport also increases their feeling of being part of a community.”

While even a short stroll has been shown to have measurable health benefits, the leap to performance-focused activities is usually best approached with the help of a specialised coach.

“People still don’t understand the difference between fitness and performance, it is a completely different approach. Fitness is a general approach that does not require a specific training schedule or significant changes in lifestyle. Sports performance requires a more specific approach. Unfortunately I see some athletes developing their fitness and expecting performance to naturally follow, or worse, coaches trying to develop performance and push clients who are not ready.”

Adamant that proper coaching should be sustainable, measurable and encompass a long-term view, Arteche trains some of the region’s best athletes to podium places, as well as encouraging beginners to join BR Performance’s inclusive group classes or private sessions. The company has earned a reputation for being a regional leader in performance-based coaching and has two locations, in DIFC and Al Quoz.

“What I think is really important is to actively encourage a passion for sport, the ability to follow a training program, and the capability of an athlete to keep moving despite the feeling of it being challenging. We train our clients to understand that during their various races or personal challenges, they will not always feel perfect all the way, and will have to continue despite this feeling. A skill like this, practiced over and over, has immeasurable benefits that go far beyond the gym or race environment.”

He cites increased ability to focus, self-control over one’s mind, and swift problem solving as some of the skills that are honed through endurance training. There is of course the virtue of humility: Someone is always going to be better than you, and success is never linear. Athletes need to accept losing with as much grace as winning.

For men and women who thrive on pushing themselves and who hunger for new challenges, the idea of undertaking a sporting challenge labelled by others as ‘impossible’ or ‘crazy’ often seems irresistible. And while amateur athletics should, above all, be enjoyable for its participants, Arteche is serious about the benefits.

“I do believe that every executive, leader or CEO can benefit from sports and training as part of their personal leadership development. I have seen the change in many of our clients. Busy executives who can devote no more than 15 hours a week have seen the benefits, they become new athletes, and then they become new managers.”