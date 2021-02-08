Business acumen, hard work and strategy will grow a business, but passion underpins the 'why'

“We want every guest that comes to The Artisan to have an exquisite experience from start to finish,” says The Artisan founder, Firas Fawaz. Amidst a highly competitive dining scene, his Italian restaurant tells the story of Italy through dishes crafted from the very best suppliers and ingredients available.

Passionate about Italian food, its culture and heritage, Fawaz credits this conviction as the driving force that propels his team to deliver the best of Italy to Dubai’s discerning diners.

Located in The Waldorf Astoria DIFC, the restaurant is luxurious, with opulent materials comprising the neoclassical interior; the perfect backdrop against which impeccably executed dishes are served up with a smile as warm as a traditional Italian kitchen.

“We balance consistency and evolution. As a team we are constantly researching and brain-storming; an essential recipe for success,” says Fawaz, a seasoned restaurateur whose career has seen him advise corporates and F&B companies before he established The Artisan.

“The Artisan’s mission is to educate our community on Italian craftsmanship, art and culture through a dining experience,” he says, adding: “I want customers to know that the inspiration for The Artisan comes from all of the real-life artisans that fuel our destination, menu and experience.

“From our suppliers in Tuscany, Piemonte and beyond to the Richard Ginori dinnerware we use to serve and present the food – every detail of our culinary journey from source to table is carefully curated so that the experience is authentic and truly Italian.”

Having travelled through Italy and drawn on his extensive network, Fawaz has amassed an enviable ‘Who’s Who’ of suppliers, culinary talents and front-of-house staff. The Artisan prides itself on its consistent delivery of a superlative dining experience that starts with a sincere welcome as soon as guests step through the door.

“We are also a homegrown business, with the goal of taking each and every customer on an immersive artisanal journey across the Italian peninsula. We want people to experience the wonders that Italy has to offer, taste its heritage and culture through its food and dining experience.”

The passion that underpins the enterprise is most apparent however, as it perhaps should be, when it comes to the dishes themselves. Asked which is his favourite, Fawaz says choosing one is tough.

“I love our beef carpaccio. The beef is sliced wafer thin, topped with a tangy rocket salad and sprinkled with Parmigiano Reggiano from Emilia Romana. I also like the octopus – it is slow-cooked for five hours. The outcome is a perfect, evenly cooked dish that is soft and supple on the inside with crispy skin on the outside.

“For the main course, the homemade Agnolotti Del Plin Alla Zucca stuffed with pumpkin, 30 months-aged Parmagiano Reggiano fondue and roasted almonds sprinkled on top gets me every time.

“Crowd-pleasing pizzas are predictably popular at the upscale Italian eatery, with diners even ordering them for home delivery – when it comes to appreciating the very best, it seems that even pizza has its audience.

“The dough is carefully fermented for 72 hours, the result of which is the perfect pizza; a light and thin crust, topped with a delicious mix of fresh ingredients. The fermentation process really makes all the difference, and like all of our dishes we are meticulous – our effort is proportional to the result, which is why we never cut corners.”