Why Waldorf Astoria's elegant setting in RAK is worth the try

Ras Al Khaimah’s most luxurious beach resort is a byword for upscale weekend escapism, not least because the sophisticated property offers the emirate’s most elegant setting in which to uncoil, breathe deeply and settle into elegant repose.

This February, the property, which boasts 350 metres of private beachfront, 10 restaurants and bars, two temperature controlled pools including an adults-only one, is offering its visitors a unique way to delight their loved one while at the property.

With a package that includes a meal for two and a bouquet of flowers, a further surprise awaits courtesy of a personalised message emblazoned on a flag flown across the sky courtesty of a powered parachute, during an air show organised by the property just for its guests.

The air show will take place throughout the month with themed set menus featuring Asian, Middle Eastern, seafood or American cuisine included in the package that costs from AED2,800 and also includes a glassof bubbly.