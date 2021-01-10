CEO presents: The fine watches for the month of January

The Panerai Submersible GoldTech OroCarbo

Diving straight into the ambitious fusing of proprietary materials, Panerai fuses Carbotech and Goldtech to present a glittering new diving watch.

The luxurious choice of materials belies the pure functionality of this tool watch that offers its wearer ultimate accuracy, precision and functionality beneath the ocean floor. Three hundred metres, give or take, making it one of the most prestigious deep diving watches on the market today.

Panerai’s long heritage with diving and the oceans stems back to its roots as a manufacturer and supplier to the Italian Navy, and along with its unimpeachable aquatic credentials, its affinity with Italian design in abundantly clear.

Its robust 44m dimensions make it a watch with undeniable presence – athletic and confident, its innate elegance offers a pleasing foil to the outsize proportions.

The Panerai Submersible GoldTech OroCarbo is powered by Calibre P.900, made entirely by Panerai

Underscoring its functionality, the unidirectional rotating bezel, screwed in caseback and luminescent indeces, hands and dots make it immediately functional and legible under water, even in the dark conditions of deep sea diving.

A thick black rubber strap with titanium buckle can be swapped for a sportech one; the watch is presented in a box made from recycled materials, which has been seen in several brands in 2020, and is a good step in the industry becoming more respectful of its environment.

A 42-hour power reserve underscores that this mechanical watch is not just beauty, but brawn too

The Bremont Hawking Limited Edition Collection

The Bremont Hawking Limited Edition Collection features a timepiece for men in either black and stainless steel, rose gold and black dial, or blue dial and white gold, with the women’s version featuring a dial encircled by diamonds – the first time this precious gem has featured in a Bremont timepiece.

The chronometer, which features a retrograde seconds hand and grand date, features a material with historical significance that connects the watch to its inspiration – something that Bremont is known for.

In this case, the watch features meteorite, which symbolises the cosmos that was the focus of a lifetime of study and work for Professor Hawking. Additionally, the watch contains four wooden discs inlaid into the back, which are taken from the desk at which Hawking did much of his work and which was one of his most treasured possessions.

The watch boasts an impressive 42-hour power reserve housed within its 41mm case and is limited to 388 stainless steel, 88 rose gold and 88 white gold pieces; this number references the year, 1988, that Hawking’s seminal work, A Brief History of Time was published.