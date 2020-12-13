Festive frosting: Fine gifts for the finest people

This winter, bring a little icy magic to your festive celebrations, with the Piaget Holiday Season collection.

Piaget’s watchmakers, jewellers and artisans have created a series of extraordinary creations that will imbue your season with precious moments of joy.

From the Possession Collection with its clean modern lines, to the complexity of the Altiplano watches and the emblematic rose, Piaget’s sparkling masterpieces reflect the spirit of the La Côte-aux-Fées in all the beauty of winter.

Altiplano Ultimate Automatic

Piaget’s Altiplano Ultimate Automatic is manufactured in the winter landscapes of La Côte-aux-Fées where the Maison’s watchmakers find the quiet and calm to concentrate on this very special ultra-thin 910P manufacture self-winding movement.

They completely reimagined the construction of this timepiece, directly integrating the movement into the case back and replacing the traditional micro-rotor with eye-catching blue PVD-coated 22-carat gold peripheral rotor, achieving record-breaking thinness and utmost elegance.

The timepiece comes in a 41mm 18-carat white gold case set with 90 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.58 ct) and an elegant dark blue dial.

Piaget Sunlight necklace

A Piaget Sunlight diamond necklace with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds in a ray setting (approx. 4.97 cts) fans out around the neck.

Possession Twisted Open Bangle

Piaget’s Possession Twisted Open Bangle makes a bold double tour around the wrist in 18-carat rose gold with a diamond-paved band on each end, totalling 30 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.42 ct).