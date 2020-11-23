Five-star luxury awaits at the Park Hyatt Dubai

With the searing temperatures of the summer months seemingly consigned to the history books for another year, golfers across the region are flocking back to the fairways in their droves, making up for lost time given the temporary closure of courses earlier this year as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

And there are plenty to choose from, given the UAE’s reputation as one of the world’s leading golfing destinations.

In a bid to stand out from the crowd, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has teed up a ‘Stay & Play’ promotion, combining a round of golf on one of the emirate’s most picturesque championship courses and an unforgettable five-star luxury hotel stay at the Park Hyatt Dubai.

At the recent World Golf 2020 awards, hosted at the Park Hyatt Dubai, the hotel was named ‘Middle East’s Best Golf Hotel’, while Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club received the award for the ‘Middle East’s Best Golf Course’.

The par 71 course at Dubai Creek, measuring 6,967 yards, is a memorable journey from the first tee to the 18th green. The superbly manicured fairways are undulating, demarcated by mounds, date and palm trees, and most other times by water. Apart from the Creek, which comes into play on at least four holes, several artificial lakes add to the beauty and difficulty of various other holes.

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club course sets up for a thrilling finale to a round with its two par 4 closing holes. The 17th and 18th have the Creek guarding the entire left side of the fairway. While the 17th can still be conquered with some smart play, the 18th requires mandatory cerebral involvement on every shot.

There is water on the left and a long bunker on the right, beyond which is water again. A good drive will still leave you with a long iron into the tiered and sloping green, which is guarded at the front and right by a body of water.

When the game of golf is over, rest assured five-star luxury awaits in the Park Hyatt Dubai. The property feels like a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city, with guests besotted with the fusion of global styles, from Greece to Marrakech, New England, Ibiza and beyond.

Elegance, sophistication and utter resplendence reign supreme, with every guest also having access to The Lagoon, swimming pool, fitness centre and mini golf.