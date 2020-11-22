Al fresco season returns to Dubai

Taikun Garden, Vida Downtown

Best for: Dinner, evening drinks and shisha

Newly refurbished Taikun has opened the doors of its al fresco terrace, where guests can expect an upbeat, lounge-style vibe and enjoy contemporary Pan Asian cuisine with a side of entertainment by resident DJ and dancers.

Open from 7pm to 3am daily, Taikun’s terrace is now welcoming guests to enjoy dinner, drinks and shisha. From the menu, diners can expect a veritable feast of Asian cuisine – the menu includes an exciting variety of sushi, wok dishes, and traditional street food options.

Contact: +971 4 528 3780 [email protected]

taikundubai.com

La Serre Terrace, Vida Downtown (pet-friendly terrace)

Best for: Coffee catch-ups, breakfast and lunch

Traditional French eatery and bakery, La Serre Boulangerie has reopened its terrace to welcome guests to enjoy everything from breakfast through to dinner. Positioned along the Downtown Boulevard, the outdoor terrace allows customers to bring along their pets to join them for a morning cup of coffee.

The ideal spot for an indulgent breakfast or lunch, diners can expect to enjoy classic French fare, including highlight dishes such as avocado eggs benedict, pain perdu, and La Serre’s famed almond croissant. Open from 7am to 10pm, daily.

Contact: +971 4 528 3779 [email protected]

laserre.com

Distillery Beer Garden, Souk Al Manzil

Best for: Afterwork drinks, ladies’ and gents’ nights

Distillery Gastropub has opened a new beer garden that offers glittering views of Burj Khalifa. Now open for guests, the terrace space is a new outdoor extension of the restaurant and bar where customers can enjoy everything from a daily ‘happy hour’ that takes place from 4pm to 8pm with drinks priced at AED 35, weekly Wednesday evening and Friday afternoon brunches, and more.

Open for enjoyment during Dubai’s winter months, Distillery’s terrace is a space where diners can enjoy gastropub favourites in a playful and affordable way, plus a wide range of drinks including craft cocktails, draught and bottled beers, ciders, and wines.

Contact: +971 54 998 2003 [email protected]

distillerydubai.com

