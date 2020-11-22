From air to land to sea: Watches for every environment

Water

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Mariner

Paying tribute to the maison’s heritage in diving watches, two new Polaris Mariner timepieces – Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Mariner Memovox and Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Mariner Date – beckon for those who embrace the life aquatic.

A standout reference in diving watches, the Memovex watches of the 1950s accompanied divers on what was then a high-risk and challenging military activity; in 1959 Jaeger-LeCoultre created a watch that played a sound when it was time to resurface; in 1968 it added a watch with a triple-layer caseback for better sound transmission, as well as an internal rotating bezel. In 2020, the 42mm update, presented in 2 versions, features a sporty aesthetic coupled with high-end finishing.

A screwed-down crown features an orange warning band to show when it’s not fully screwed down, with a rich blue dial further enhancing the appearance of this singular timepiece. The hands, indexes and numerals are filled with SuperLumiNova® to ensure excellent legibility in low light, as required of all diving watches.

However, Jaeger-LeCoultre has gone a step further, maximising divers’ safety by using different colours to distinguish the hour and minute hands.jaeger-lecoultre.com

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Mariner

Land

Chopard Mille Miglia 2020 Race Edition

Since becoming the 1000 Miglia’s principal partner and official timekeeper in 1988, Chopard has produced a new Mille Miglia timepiece every year. Over the decades, these have come to be sought-after collectors’ items, as much for their rarity – all are made in strictly limited numbers – as for the way they express the inextricable link between the worlds of classic cars and mechanical sports watches.

A chronograph is an essential piece of operational equipment for any serious rally contestant, and every team taking part in the 1000 Miglia is presented with the latest Mille Miglia Race Edition chronograph before they arrive at the start line.The 2020 edition is issued in two versions powered by a chronometer-certified movement: 1,000 in beadblasted DLC-treated stainless steel and 250 in two-tone beadblasted DLC-treated stainless steel and ethical 18-carat rose gold.chopard.com

Chopard Mille Miglia 2020 Race Edition

Land

Bell & Ross BR05 Chronograph

With its integrated steel bracelet and striking graphic dial design, this highly contemporary timepiece riffs on Bell & Ross’s connection to aviation and flight instruments, but with a twist – the watch is created in homage to style-minded, time-conscious urban explorers.

Featuring a chronograph movement within a 42mm case that combines a round and square shape, its satin-polished elegance “harks back to a category of watches which appeared in the 1970s, and when infused with the Bell and Ross signature identity, is both striking and modern,” says Bruno Belamich, the brand’s creative director.

The angle of the attachment to the bracelet is so designed that it follows the contours of the wrist to fit comfortably all day, with no matter where your urban adventure may take you; versions in black or blue dial also feature an edition with a rubber strap instead of the steel.bellross.com

Bell & Ross BR05 Chronograph

Air

Omega Speedmaster Silver Snoopy

In 1970, OMEGA received the coveted “Silver Snoopy Award” from the astronauts at NASA, recognising the brand’s unique contributions to space exploration, as well as the Speedmaster’s vital support during the rescue of Apollo 13.

Exactly 50 years later, a special timepiece has been created in the occasion’s honour. Combining animation with watchmaking art, this incredible Snoopy tribute has taken the OMEGA Speedmaster to new realms of design. The world’s favourite beagle plays a prominent role within the timepiece, first appearing as an embossed silver medallion on the blue subdial at 9 o’clock.

Here, he is shown wearing his famous spacesuit, in the exact style of the silver pin that NASA astronauts give to award recipients. The dial itself is also silver and laser-engraved with Ag925. It includes two more blue subdials, as well as blue PVD angle-shaped hour markers and hands. In a superb display of watchmaking skill, the Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary watch is driven by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861.

This ground-breaking movement has taken the legendary Moonwatch calibre to new standards of excellence, with anti-magnetic innovation, as well as Master Chronometer certification from the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).omega.com

Omega Speedmaster Silver Snoopy