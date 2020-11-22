The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in JBR offers poolside living and the chance to switch gears from WFH to R&R

Any resort hotel that thinks one step ahead and designates one pool for families and one for adults only knows a thing or two about pleasing every member of the family; something that is especially appreciated when for many of us, the realisation that we did not have a ‘big’ holiday this year means that thoughtful touchpoints and guest experiences of our weekends away are to be savoured all the more fully.

From the moment CEO stepped into the light-filled room and eyed the large terrace with its magnificent views, the mood was set firmly to ‘delighted’ and it just got better from there.

The staff make a point of making your stay feel personalised, and as we mentally switched off from our inbox and drank in the beautiful lobby with its water feature covered in rose petals, it seemed that all these elements were conspiring to create the happiness-inducing vibe of being on holiday… and yet we were right here in our home city.

While 2020 may not go down in history as a vintage one by any stretch, the fact that we’ve all been forced to look more closely at the things around us is not to be dismissed. And the opportunity to experience a heightened appreciation for slowing down and savouring the moment is in abundance at this property, with its peaceful landscaped gardens overlooking the sea, Ritz Kids Club, tennis courts, restaurants and bars.

Award-winning restaurants include London Social, a lively and upmarket spot in which to grab a bite with your loved ones

Its poolside vibe is absolutely on point; with the food served up worthy of gracing any white linen-clad table at an upscale restaurant.

With a destination spa tucked away on its grounds, there is the opportunity to submit your limbs to the attentions of skilful massage therapists for an indulgent treatment, perhaps while strategically depositing your offspring at the nearby Kids Club for a couple of hours.

As the sun sets, the soporific charms of the property’s beachside restaurant, Palm Grill, beckon. With its tables set right out on the sand, it invites the kind of barefoot luxury vibe that is often sought-after but rarely found, and with cold drink in hand and uninterrupted views over the ocean, it really doesn’t get better than this.

It is said that happiness is the sum of small moments of appreciation, and during these particular times, it’s good to have a reserve of such moments. At the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, they are there in abundance.