Anantara Kihavah Maldives: The epitome of a tropical escape

While summer 2020 was all about staying home and venturing on cautious staycations, for some travellers, their comfort zone has expanded to include short-haul destinations. And with the leisure industry around the world conforming to high-end safety measures mandated by law and international guidelines, many regular travellers are looking to book long weekends away once more.

One of the region’s most popular short-haul destinations is Maldives, and with both Emirates and Etihad offering reasonably priced flights, it’s a compelling options for those whose hankering for travel feels especially pressing.

Ross Sanders is the General Manager of Anantara Kihavah Maldives, which has recently reopened following a safety overhaul and renovations to make it a welcoming yet stringently safe space for visitors.

“The team and I are extremely excited about welcoming our guests back with all these new improvements. Every detail was carefully considered and balanced between creating a brand-new look and maintaining a welcoming familiarity which our repeat guests expect. Every possible measure has been taken to create the safest possible environment.

“Hence the brand’s Stay with Peace of Mind” programme defines our heightened safety and cleaning measures, and precautions undertaken in our commitment to safeguarding our guests’ health and wellbeing, as well as that of our team members.”

The epitome of a tropical escape, Anantara Kihavah’s two-, three-, and four-bedroom Beach Pool Residences marry a light and airy interior design with smart technology home comforts, whilst optimising the space.

Cradled by lush foliage and bright bougainvillea accents, the redesign of these beachfront residences was completed in March this year. In homage to the brand’s hospitality culture, an outdoor Sala Thai provides shaded relief, whilst contemporary lounge furniture sets the stage for rest and relaxation, alongside newly extended swimming pools fitted with massage jets.

As with many industries, digital technology has had to leap up to meet new demands, and tourism is no different.

“A part of this programme, we introduced the Anantara app,” adds Sanders. “From being able to order in-villa dining, make a spa reservation, send a live chat request to your personal Villa Host, check in and check out, review your billing portfolio and make the final bill payment though the app, guests can enjoy a smooth and seamless stay experience at the convenient touch of a button through their personal mobiles.”

Once guests arrive, they will also notice changes that include safe seating in dining areas, allowing for easy creation of private corners or tables to accommodate larger groups. The facelift extends to the spa. The heartbeat of wellness and relaxation, the resort’s famed over water Anantara spa also underwent renovation.

All six treatment rooms have been refurbished in soothing pure white, heightening its relaxation vibe, offset by a showpiece carbon-black bathtub or a plump Thai massage bed.

New wet and dry facilities have been introduced, including a Finish-style sauna, infrared sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.