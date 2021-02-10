Portable UV-C sanitiser offers pocket protection

As we look for ways to bring some normality back to everyday life, keeping things around us clean and germ-free is a top priority. That’s why Clearwin – makers of the world’s first escalator handrail steriliser system – has launched Clearscan. Clearscan is a sleek, pocket-size portable UV-C sanitiser that you can take with you wherever you go to disinfect objects and surfaces, quickly and safely.

Simply turn it on and move the device over an object for 20 seconds; after that it turns off automatically. Clearscan is perfect for killing germs and viruses on personal items, such as smartphones, laptops, wallets, masks and money, as well as communal touchpoints like lift buttons, restaurant tables, door handles and supermarket trolleys. Travellers can use it on aircraft fold-down tables and seat belts, and it’s also ideal for the office. Fully charged in 40 minutes, it can then be used for up to 200 cycles.

Clearscan’s eco-friendly LED light offers 99.99 percent protection against coronavirus, featuring the same UV-C sanitisation technology that has been used in healthcare settings for decades. The product is safe for personal use and was among the winners at the 2020 Korean Safety Innovation Awards. As with any UV-C product, you should prevent direct exposure to the body, especially the eyes, and keep away from children.

“As people get used to going out more amidst new surges of the coronavirus, we’re all responsible for maintaining a safe environment for ourselves, our families and our communities,” said Colin Steven, managing director of Clearwin UAE. “The main benefit of Clearscan is that it offers the same high level of safety and effectiveness as our escalator sanitising system, but in a chemical-free, consumer-friendly product that lets you sanitise on-the-go.

“The device is also perfect for workplaces, and something companies can provide to help restore staff confidence, especially in settings where they interact with the public regularly, such as hospitality, retail and travel.”

Clearscan costs Dh299 (including VAT) and can be ordered by contacting [email protected]. Visit www.clearscanuae.com for more details.