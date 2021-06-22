Africa beckons: Ultra-luxe travel with a conscience

“It has never been more important than now to curate experiences that facilitate an understanding of how the natural world works, and why and how we should help,” says Deborah Calmeyer, CEO and founder of ultra-luxe Africa travel specialist Roar Africa.

“To this end, we have curated an itinerary by working from a place of deep insight and acute understanding of Africa’s many strengths and complexities. We have painstakingly selected destinations and wildlife discoveries to reveal what must be done to ensure that Africa’s people, nature and animals survive and thrive. And knowing that time is a non-renewable resource, guests will appreciate the absolute exclusivity and unparalleled ease of travel.”

The inaugural Roar Africa experience partners with Emirates Executive Private Jet, and is an extraordinary ‘bucket list’ travel experience. It’s the first time the premier airline has partnered with a travel specialist to curate an epic journey, with an ethos rooted in humanity, targeting sustainability and conservation.

The life-changing itinerary delivers 10 guests in unbridled luxury to four iconic African destinations that offer the ultimate adventure and encounters with environmental educators and conservation change makers, taking in Zimbabwe’s Victoria, the Okavango Delta in Botswana, Kenya’s Great Migration, and the world’s last wild mountain gorillas in the forests of Rwanda.

“This experience sets a new paradigm in ultra-luxe adventure and sustainable travel and is a catalyst for change by facilitating participation and dialogue between informed travellers and local communities. I truly believe this is the greatest and most impactful safari experience on earth.”

Calmeyer and her team curate a range of storybook experiences, creating a seamless experience from the moment guests step off the plane. The company has long been committed to conservation, humanitarian work, and economic education and development in Africa. All employees devote time, money and attention to the preservation and support of the people, animals, and environment of their fragile and extraordinary homeland.

Deborah Calmeyer, CEO and founder of ultra-luxe Africa travel specialist Roar Africa

“I believe it is the safest safari on earth, in this post-Covid era. Our 10 guests will be travelling in a bubble by private plane with a fully vaccinated crew and all travellers and camp staff also vaccinated, with seamless PCR testing on hand as we move countries. Guests will be staying at exclusive-use camps throughout the trip, privately taken over solely for Roar Africa,” she adds.

Providing the sole means of international transport throughout the journey (from Dubai to Africa, and to and from the four African countries visited), the Emirates A319 was created for guests who want to go “beyond first class,” and reflects the glamour of a bygone era when air travel was both exclusive and an integral aspect of luxury travel experiences. The jet features 10 private suites, private shower spa and powder room and a communal lounge space.

Conscious that the A319 Executive Private Jet creates a significant carbon footprint, Roar Africa will be carbon-neutral with high-quality offsets including installation of 69 solar panels in villages in Rwanda, planting 1,300 trees and access to fresh water for 3,000 people in Kenya, and funding the protection of a rhino calf through Rhinos Without Borders in Botswana.

Roar Africa supports the protection of wildlife through targeted, grassroots organisations

In addition, there are initiatives to thread sustainability leadership into the experience. Guests will experience an intimate connection with where the money is spent and its positive impact. They will meet the field staff who run and manage these programs, thus gleaning first-hand on the ground insights into what has been made possible through this ground-breaking offset programme.

The inaugural trip takes place August 17 to 29, 2021. ROAR AFRICA Emirates Executive Private Jet African Safari will also be offered from August 26 to September 7, 2022, and August 26 to September 7, 2023. The 12-day safari is priced at $125,000 per person.