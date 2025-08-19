Sunglasses used to be the thing you grabbed on the way out the door. Now? They’re the main event. This summer in the Middle East, the heat isn’t just rising from the tarmac – it’s radiating from your face, courtesy of the sharpest, slickest, and most statement-making shades on the market. And we’re not talking about styles that are coming next season. These seven pairs are here now, ready to wear, ready to stun. No waitlists. No pre-orders. Just instant style ROI.

Each one is a head-turner in its own right – from futuristic shield frames to sculpted acetate silhouettes with old-school cool. They’re built not just to block the sun but to amplify your presence. These are the kind of frames that transform a white T-shirt into a look. That make the concierge pause. That get a nod from the valet without you even reaching for your keys. With that, we give you the sunnies worthy of your time and dime this season.

Saint Laurent Rectangular Sunglasses

These rectangular sunglasses by Saint Laurent are a must-have accessory to protect your eyes in style while making a fashion statement. Featuring a sleek monochrome finish and a classic shape, they exude timeless sophistication. Designed in Italy, they promise quality craftsmanship and a one-size-fits-all comfort. The eco-conscious materials lend a contemporary edge to their old-school cool.

Why we love them: Elegant, universal, and eternally stylish. Like a well-cut black blazer – always right. They work just as well with a white t-shirt as they do with summer tailoring.

Best for: The man who wants versatility that never compromises on luxury – and knows monochrome never misses.

Frame: Classic rectangle / Material: Recycled acetate, bio-nylon / Lens: 100% UV protection

Personality: Confident minimalism

Price: AED 2,135

Where to buy: Bloomingdales.ae

Saint Laurent Oval Sunglasses

Designed to complement most face shapes, these oval sunglasses offer Saint Laurent’s signature refinement with a versatile, soft frame. Equal parts classic and cool, they work for both daywear and city evenings. The frame geometry is just quirky enough to feel intentional, not eccentric.

Why we love them: Retro-leaning without going costume. Subtle but sharp. Wear them with linen or leather – they don’t judge.

Best for: The man who appreciates restraint with a twist – and never forgets cologne.

Frame: Curved oval / Material: Acetate / Lens: UV protection

Personality: Elegant outsider

Price: AED 1,970

Where to buy: Bloomingdales.ae

Dior CD Diamond S21 Sunglasses

These sleek CD Diamond S21 sunglasses from Dior are the definition of understated impact. With clean lines, bold proportions, and full-spectrum protection, they balance form and function with effortless Parisian ease. The temple branding is discreet but unmistakable, adding subtle weight to every look.

Why we love them: They pair perfectly with a suit, a polo, or a sharply curated airport look. They’re the power move you don’t have to explain.

Best for: The man who thrives in modern essentials and has a passport that never gathers dust.

Frame: Contemporary wrap / Material: Acetate / Lens: Anti-glare, 100% UV protection

Personality: Modern icon

Price: AED 2,730

Where to buy: Bloomingdales.ae

Bvlgari B.Zero1 Geometric Sunglasses

Inspired by the iconic B.Zero1 jewellery line, these dark Havana sunglasses are both modern and ornamental. The geometric frame adds a touch of strength, while the brown lenses and metallic detailing feel unmistakably Bvlgari. Subtle engravings and design echoes from the jewellery world make this pair feel elevated.

Why we love them: Glamorous and architectural without losing everyday wearability. A true crossover of fashion and craftsmanship.

Best for: The man who wears accessories like heirlooms, and knows good design never shouts.

Frame: Sculptural square / Material: Dark Havana acetate / Lens: Brown, UV-filtered

Personality: Jewel-coded

Price: AED 2,280

Where to buy: Bulgari.com

Fendi Sky Round Sunglasses

Crafted in Italy from a mix of metal and acetate, these round Fendi sunglasses bring a unique double bridge silhouette to the table. Tonal monogrammed lenses and micro crystal plaques on the hinges elevate their visual interest. It’s retro, but not nostalgic – these shades feel like future classics.

Why we love them: They’re daring without being loud – like architectural poetry in eyewear form. Every curve has intent, every detail carries weight.

Best for: The man who makes the rules, then bends them, ideally with a spritz of Italian cologne.

Frame: Rounded with double bridge / Material: Acetate and metal / Lens: Tinted monogram

Personality: Artistic rebel

Price: AED 1,920

Where to buy: Bloomingdales.ae

Zegna Havana Brown Acetate Sunglasses

These Zegna sunglasses are defined by their full acetate frame and the brand’s signature 232 Road detail. The Havana colourway adds warmth and richness to a silhouette that’s adaptable, polished, and beautifully made. Even the laser-inscribed Zegna branding feels measured.

Why we love them: Effortlessly elevated – and perfect for transitioning indoors and out. Great for the man who goes from boardroom to beachfront without losing his aesthetic edge.

Best for: The man who edits his life like he edits his closet: intentionally, and never off-theme.

Frame: Rounded square / Material: Shiny acetate / Lens: Clear, prescription-friendly

Personality: Understated polish

Price: AED 1,275

Where to buy: Zegna

Tom Ford Vladimir Sunglasses

These bold Vladimir sunglasses are a Tom Ford signature – combining thick glossy acetate up front with sleek, elegant arms. The contrast between volume and detail makes them as sharp in the city as they are poolside in Monaco. The lens cut gives Bond-villain energy, the finish screams jet-set confidence.

Why we love them: Bold enough for paparazzi glare, refined enough for a corner booth. They don’t just finish an outfit – they headline it.

Best for: The man who leads the room before he even speaks. Or better yet, doesn’t need to.

Frame: Oversized shield / Material: Shiny acetate / Lens: Dark tint with T-logo temples

Personality: Alpha energy

Price: AED 1,565

Where to buy: Magrabi.com