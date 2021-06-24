CEO presents: The finest venues worth trying this month

Clap Dubai is a new rooftop bar that offers up a feast for the eyes, ears and of course, the taste buds, making it an ideal spot to impress your VIP dinner guest, courtesy of an evening that delivers pleasant twists and surprises.

Along with views over the city, diners will find themselves enchanted by art, eclectic music and slick service, and this is all before you’ve even seen the exceptionally plated dishes being brought to your table.

Your impeccable taste, reflected in your choice of restaurant, becomes swiftly apparent as soon as the main act begins, and with impressive cocktails dispensed with, dishes such as edamame with truffle, honey and shichimi present an ‘aha!’ moment when new flavour combinations reveal themselves to be absolutely delicious.

Black cod wraps in lettuce with a citrus miso and foie gras garnish are light, moreish and beautifully presented, while the crispy rice squares adorned with dried miso, avocado, shitake and yuzu placate my plant-based dining companion who is seriously impressed by the options for vegans.

Indeed, there is something for every taste, whether you’re here to dig deep into the satiating pleasure of carbohydrates or nibble daintily on a chef-selected sushi and sashimi menu.

Befitting a Japanese menu, the list of rolls, sushi, nigari and sashimi is extensive and executed with pinpoint precision; main courses feature Japanese seafood favourites, grills and veggie options. The now ubiquitous black cod miso is there along with sea bass with ponzu, and plump shrimps with mushroom, asparagus, sake soy and chili.

If you like a touch of the theatrical with your dining experience, Clap Dubai is for you

A robata grill and josper oven section meanwhile, curates a mouth-watering selection for carnivores, with meat cuts served with potato puree and pickled vegetables, and a selection of Japanese steakhouse style sides.

There’s a really keen focus on presentation here, which isn’t surprising considering the attention that’s been lavished on the beautiful interior space too, and with diners venturing out again after a long hiatus, it’s refreshing to find oneself within a space that feels so dynamic, lively and exceptional.

The service is on point, the venue is beautiful and it feels genuinely exciting to be inside a restaurant again. Clap’s first act is a compelling one and we can’t wait to see the next chapters unfurl.Claprestaurant.com

Bombay Borough Business Lunch

Give your taste buds a treat with hyper-local Indian cuisine at Bombay Borough. An ode to the Indian train journeys where meals were freshly cooked and served quickly to hungry travellers, the Express Lunch offers a wide range of flavours courtesy of elegant dishes. Start with a sharing portion of Chutney Papad Tokri, before tucking into the smalls menu.

Then, choose your main from a selection of street grills, big plates, and Biryanis, along with a choice of dessert.

AED99 weekdays, from 12pm-3:30pm

Reservations +971 043271555

[email protected]

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC

Beluga Restaurant and Lounge

The dining experience at Beluga entice all the senses. Featuring a selection of international flavours, the menu includes pasta, sushi, and a variety of pizzas. Signature dishes include Truffle Linguine, Seafood Fettuccine, Bresaola and Burrata Pizza, Truffle Pizza, Spiced Octopus, Angus Beef Tartar and Grilled Seabass to name a few.

The setting is suitably magnificent, making this a great contender for a lunch meeting with the ‘wow’ factor.

Reservations +971 4 340 8882

[email protected]

Beluga, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai

Taiko Dubai

Celebrate carnivorous indulgence with a menu that showcases the highest-grade wagyu available in the UAE. Taiko Dubai, the Middle Eastern chapter of the Amsterdam culinary concept by Executive Chef Schilo van Coevorden, announces For The Love of Wagyu, a seven-course menu that pays homage to exquisite Japanese Wagyu.

Starters include Wasabi Popcorn bites, Tuna and Wagyu Tataki with Persian sour berries and soy vinaigrette. Main courses include Szechuan spiced Mapo Tofu Wagyu Gyoza, and the Rendang Bao Bun with braised wagyu neck and pickled cucumber.

For the Love of Wagyu Set Menu, AED 425 per person. Mondays 7pm-11pm

Reservations +971 44 281 4010

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk