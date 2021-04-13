CEO presents: The best venues to try this month

Bagatelle around the world

No travel plans? No problem. Gastronomic favourite Bagatelle is taking an international tour through the locations in which its restaurants are based, with each city taking over for a month.

From Dubai to London to Saint-Tropez, New York and Rio de Janeiro, expect to be transported from coast to coast with menus inspired by these glamorous locations.

The around-the-world-on-a-plate taste journey commenced with London and runs through April, with dishes such as grilled lamb, fish, rhubarb and ginger tart and a British cheeses plate.

And in perfect pairing, Bagatelle mixologists have prepared London-esque tipples known as Milk Punch — three different original cocktail recipes based on milk, spirits, spices and juices, made using the finest English tea selection in town. The experience starts from AED300 per person and is every Wednesday night.

reservation@bistrotbagatelledubai.com

Beluga Business Lunch Menu

The recently relaunched Beluga Restaurant and Lounge has introduced a three-course business lunch menu at AED 185 per person, perfect for mid-week business meetings or lunch with colleagues.

The lunch features Beluga’s signature Seafood Pasta, prepared with freshly-made pasta with tiger prawns in white sauce, and the chef’s special Bresaola & Burrata Pizza with white sauce, beef bresaola, parmesan, and burrata.

To end the meal, Crème Brulée, made with mango espuma is available for those with a sweet craving. The restaurant’s stylish interior is a great spot for a business meeting or a breakaway from the office to catch up with colleagues.

mandarinoriental.com

Asado Restaurant

Asado is one of those hidden gems that is worth a revisit, not least for its enviable outdoor terrace that affords diners an uninterrupted chance to gaze at the Burj Khalifa light show and Dubai Fountains.

I don’t know about you, but I’m still not really tired of seeing either and I’ve lived here over a decade. When you’ve got a client in town, or anyone really, that you want to make a good impression on, the choice of setting for your evening meal may end up saying more about you than you had bargained for.

Thankfully at Asado, those first impressions are likely to all be positive, thanks to the quaint, charming atmosphere that evokes the warm welcome of a South American country farmhouse – one that comes with those all-important vistas over the world’s tallest building, of course.

Nestled in amongst the nouvelle-Arabian low-rises of the Old Town Island, adjacent to the Dubai Mall and just right in the very centre of Downtown, the location has always been without reproach and so offers the prerequisite ‘good postcode’ credentials so essential to underscoring your suitability as a business partner or maybe more.

Inside the restaurant, a parilla open grill is a focal point, with skewers of meat cooked slowly over open coals, however on our visit, CEO Middle East secured a table on the terrace and was soon being attended to by an efficient, friendly team of waiters who proffered bread plates and menus to our small dining party.

We start off with a crowd-pleasing Tabla de Frituras Del Mar, a Patagonian-inspired dish of fried seafood – crabs, shrimps and calamari with a mustard mayo dip. Charcoal-grilled tacos, asado empanadas and grilled provolone cheese are amongst the menu highlights and yes, this is a restaurant to which you should emphatically arrive in a state of high hunger.

For mains, the tenderloin ‘lomo’ steak offers an insight into the meat-searing savvy of this great South American nation and – liberally doused with fragrant, garlicky ChimiChurri – it is beautifully accompanied by proper steakhouse sides such as truffled mushrooms, chunky fries and grilled asparagus spears.

Meat is the order of the day and the restaurant’s signature dish is the Parillada Argentina; a mixed grill comprising baby goat, baby chicken, lamb chops, sirloin, ribeye, tenderloin, sweetbread and chorizo. If that seems like an awful lot of meat it is — so bring hungry dining partners if you plan to order it.

Then, as your food settles and the fountains start up again, your attention can turn swiftly and pleasantly to getting that signature, that handshake and that agreement – there may even be room for dessert to bring a sweeter end to your evening and your blossoming business relationship.

addresshotels.com