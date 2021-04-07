Welcome to the oceanic-themed fantasy kingdom of Atlantis

A double-height art installation of medusa-like coiling glass surrounded by technicolour murals of aquatic marine life, soaring pillars bedecked with ferocious sea creatures and miles of gleaming colourful mosaics and tiles. And that’s just the lobby.

Atlantis, The Palm Dubai is one of the emirate’s most popular tourist resorts, enticing visitors in with its portfolio of award-winning restaurants, the largest waterpark in the world, dolphin and shark experiences and fantasy-themed experiences.

This summer, with many residents eager for a holiday at home, it’s also been revealing its abundant charms as a terrific place to escape to for the day, the weekend or even longer – a reminder that some of the most memorable destinations in the world are right here on our doorstep (feeling smug yet?).

Thanks to its sheer scale, it’s unlikely you’ll run out of adventures either: its 1,548 beautifully appointed rooms and suites spread over a footprint equivalent to 64 football pitches make it one of the largest resorts in the region, and it’s even been a summer home to world-renowned artist Sacha Jafri, who commandeered the main ballroom to create the world’s largest canvas which will be auctioned for charity later this year.

A staycation at Atlantis with the family must include a day spent at Aquaventure, which features the longest waterpark ride in the region, a 1.6-km Rapids ride that propels riders through a series of slides, rapids and waterfalls.

The waterpark caters for all levels of adrenaline junkie however, with toddlers able to dive into a children’s water playground featuring smaller slides, while brave souls can take a Leap of Faith or fall through a trapdoor at Poseidon’s Revenge.

One of the key tenets of Atlantis is its commitment to marine life and ecology and there is a fish hospital on site, where both rescued sea animals and resident fish are nursed back to health. The Back of House Fish Tales tour raises awareness of environmental issues and safeguarding the oceans for future generations.

There are myriad ways to get up close and personal with sea animals, including encounters with dolphins, underwater tours of the huge Ambassador Lagoon and tours of the Lost Chambers where visitors can gain insights into the lives of jellyfish, rays and more.

Of course, once all the edutainment is dispensed with, there’s ample time to simply kick back and enjoy the resort and one of its outstanding features are the 28 restaurants including outlets by celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa, Giorgio Locatelli and Gordon Ramsay.

The sheer scale of the resort is reflected in the quantities of food served: Ronda Locatelli serves more than 100 kg of pasta each week alone and the resort welcomes 4.4 million diners every year.

One of the resort’s hidden gems, White, serves up an array of light, flavour-packed Med-style dishes that would be at home in any award-winning restaurant yet feel as relaxed as a beach restaurant; overlooking the stretch of pristine private beach and lagood-style swimming pools, it’s the perfect spot from which to appreciate the high-end vacaytion vibe that didn’t even need a passport stamp.