Dubai, UAE (June 7, 2024) – After a two-year media hiatus, Raza Beig, a renowned titan in the retail industry, is making waves once again. This time, he merges his retail acumen with the transformative power of blockchain technology in the art world through his latest venture, Artfi.

“I’ve been off media for the past two years as my new interest in the world of underlying technology and Art has made me busy building the vision Artfi along with founder Asif Kamal and co-founder Aly Raza Beig. It’s an incredible fusion of traditional art and modern technology that democratizes art ownership,” says Raza Beig, a distinguished collector with three decades of art collecting experience.

Artfi aims to revolutionize the art market by leveraging blockchain technology to make high-value art accessible to a global audience. With the Token Generation Event (TGE) just around the corner, set for June 17, 2024, Artfi is poised to disrupt the traditional art investment landscape.

Over the past two years, Artfi has formed partnerships with several renowned artists and celebrities, including Sacha Jafri and India’s mega star Salman Khan. These collaborations aim to fractionalize their art, making it accessible to the masses.

“The vision is ready to share with the world on June 17th with its exchange listing; historically, this lucrative industry was inaccessible for centuries, and for the first time in art history, people can easily access the art and art business,” Beig adds. His son, Aly Raza Beig, co-founder of Artfi, played a pivotal role in merging Raza’s art passion with cutting-edge technology, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the art world.

“I believe in the potential of Artfi to transform the way people engage with art. By making art ownership accessible to more people, we’re not just selling art, we’re creating a new experience,” says Beig. “Art has always been a personal passion for me, and to see it evolve in this way is truly exciting.”

Raza Beig’s journey from retail to renaissance is not only a testament to his visionary approach but also highlights Dubai’s role as a hub for innovation. “Dubai has always been at the forefront of blending tradition with innovation. Artfi embodies this spirit, and I am proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative,” Beig remarks.

As Artfi prepares for its TGE launch on June 17, 2024, Raza Beig looks forward to seeing the platform’s impact on the art market. “We’re on the cusp of something extraordinary. I invite everyone to join us on this revolutionary journey and witness the transformation of the art world,” he concludes.

About Artfi

Artfi is a pioneering platform that democratizes art ownership through blockchain technology. By allowing multiple investors to own shares of high-value artworks, Artfi is transforming the way art is appreciated and traded. Founded by Asif Kamal and Aly Raza Beig, Artfi bridges the gap between traditional art and modern technology, making art accessible to a global audience.

