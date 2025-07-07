Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced the launch of the premium Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay, which is set to redefine luxury coastal living in the city. The waterfront property, developed in partnership with the Jumeirah Group, aims to establish a new pinnacle of exclusivity by offering curated amenities tailored for an elite lifestyle.

Strategically located on the southern tip of the La Mer Peninsula, the development offers only 35 exclusive residences, including expansive apartments, opulent penthouses, and ultra-luxury ocean mansions. Residents will enjoy private beach access along with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, delivering an unmatched sense of serenity and sophistication in one of the city’s most sought-after addresses.

Its location ensures seamless connectivity to the city’s major landmarks, including Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Jumeirah Beach, making it the perfect intersection of coastal tranquility and urban vibrancy.

Jumeirah and Meraas aim to position Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay as both an aspirational lifestyle choice and a prime investment opportunity.

Architectural brilliance and natural harmony

The development’s architectural vision pays homage to its coastal surroundings by featuring flowing balconies that are inspired by region’s dunes and a terracotta stone façade. It embodies a seamless fusion of avant-garde architecture and biophilic design principles, while offering a sanctuary of privacy, tranquility and sophistication.

Artfully sculpted into the hillside, the residences offer Gulf vistas, with interiors crafted from natural stones, light timber veneers and handcrafted details for a seamless outdoor-indoor flow.

The Ocean Mansions features private gardens with three distinctive planting styles, infinity pools, dedicated outdoor dining and fitness areas, carrying out a transformative living experience.

Curated amenities for holistic living

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay is designed to nurture holistic well-being and family life. Residents will enjoy a suite of world-class amenities including an elegant lounge, state-of-the-art gymnasium, luxury wellness spa, and an infinity pool overlooking the coastline.

In addition, dedicated concierge services ensure every detail is handled with care and discretion, creating a truly effortless lifestyle. The development fosters a nurturing, nature-inspired environment that balances tranquility with vitality.

Sustainability and investment value

As part of Meraas’ commitment to sustainable development, the development incorporates eco-conscious design principles that harmonize with the surrounding landscape. From energy-efficient systems to responsibly sourced materials, every aspect of the development reflects environmental stewardship.

Located in one of Dubai’s most desirable coastal enclaves, the project also presents strong capital appreciation potential, driven by its prime setting, exceptional design, and the enduring value of the Jumeirah and Meraas brands.

A legacy of excellence

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay is more than just a residential offering, it’s a vision brought to life. This landmark partnership between Meraas and Jumeirah Group reflects a shared aspiration: to redefine luxury coastal living and set a new global standard for excellence in real estate.

Discover the art of luxurious coastal living. Enquire today to learn more about Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay at https://jumeirah-asorabay.com/

